Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Steve Curtis from the USA, and Olivia Vaughan from South Africa

Published March 9, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/electricity-is-about-to-become-the-most-valuable-commodity-on-earth/

For candidates who hope to lead—whether as Mayor, Governor, or President—Energy Wisdom requires comprehensive awareness: that modern civilization is not powered by electricity alone; that materials matter; that oil underpins global logistics and manufacturing; that ethical mining must be part of any responsible strategy; that nuclear power is returning to the global stage; and that Earth’s mineral and energy resources, while vast, are ultimately finite. America’s prosperity has always been tied to its ability to understand industrial realities, not simply political aspirations.

With this in mind, the following open-ended questions are designed to invite deeper discussions between political figures, rather than to trap them in questions that they are not equipped to answer. If an aspiring leader can articulate thoughtful responses to the following questions, voters will have a clearer sense of whether that person possesses the level of Energy Wisdom needed for national leadership.

This chart should end the climate debate once and for all. It comes straight from the Energy Institute’s 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy.