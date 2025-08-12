Gavin Newsom has constantly attacked the supply and manufacturing of crude oil, that is the basis of every product that’s demanded by society.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book "Clean Energy Exploitations."

Published August 11, 2025, in America Out Loud NEWS

California Governor Newsom remains oblivious to economies’ demands for a supply chain of the products and transportation fuels currently derived from fossil fuels. He seems unaware that so-called renewables like wind and solar CANNOT make any products or fuels for society, as they can ONLY generate electricity under favorable weather conditions.