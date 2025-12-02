[Note: Another excellent piece here from Ronald Stein.]

In the 21st century, there is one thing that all countries and their governments, regardless of ideology, have in common: The standard of living in that country is directly a function of the availability of electricity.

Without the availability of reliable, continuous, uninterruptible, abundant electricity to power factory machinery and keep homes, offices, hospitals, and schools warm and bright, that society will suffer in its productivity and its aspirations.

In this country demand for electricity is expected to increase by 25% in the next 25 years. This increase is a function of the demands of an expanding economy and a growing population. And that 25% does not account for artificial intelligence or electric vehicle battery charging demands, which might add an additional 60% increase.