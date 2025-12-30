David Blackmon's Energy Additions

MFT
3h

As a power engineer for 45 years I couldn’t agree more! All we need to make all our power is gas turbines and nuclear. Wind and solar both have highly variable and low availability, and are totally unmanageable, which makes them a poor choice for supplying the grid 24/7. The more of this we use, the bigger the threat to grid reliability and stability. Personally, I hate both of them myself!

dave walker
1h

Bravo 👏

