David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
1h

Key take-aways: Government is smack in the middle of making things more expensive.

Our leaders, by and large, are grossly energy illiterate at best, and manipulative at worst.

We, the ratepayers, are at the mercy of our regional supplier (a monopoly) and government delivery system (also a monopoly). And there is no mercy, only great frustration on our part.

The supply and demand curve is affected by emotion and rumors, ignorance, and yes, monopolies. And right now, it is also affected, IMO, by the sale of vast quantities of American oil to buyers

normally getting their crude through the Straight of Hormuz.

The natives are getting very restless...

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william howard's avatar
william howard
1h

and as the iran war has shown, the world’s leaders will be the ones that have energy independence- hard to maintain an army without oil and industry will collapse without plentiful and reasonably priced energy

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