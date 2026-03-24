Cybersecurity and national security experts have explored how EV batteries and the connected technology of electric vehicles could potentially be weaponized in other ways to cause significant disruption or mass casualties in a terrorist attack scenario, or actions by a disgruntled employee.

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EV batteries possess inherent hazards (flammable electrolytes, potential for explosions/fires under abuse) that could be exploited in malicious acts. The primary concern of cybersecurity and national security experts is the potential of EV batteries being used as a component in a novel, large-scale terrorist attack using existing technology.

The massive lithium-ion battery fire at Moss Landing in January 2025 exposed the unknown risks of battery plant explosions. Physicist and chairman of the Board of the California Arts and Sciences Institute, Dr. Hogan explained the consequences for the people and the land around them that outlast the event itself for a very long time in his Epoch Time interview “The Unknown Risks of Battery Plant Explosions in California”.