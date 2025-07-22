Co-authored by Ronald Stein, Dr. Robert Jeffrey and Olivia Vaughan

For South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa where electricity deficits stifle growth, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) offer a promising solution.

With the Trump Administration poised to reshape global electricity policy, the U.S. has a unique opportunity to lead the West in supporting Africa’s electricity-driven progress through SMRs. The Trump administration should lead Western nations in abandoning hypocritical restrictions and thus become a collaborator in advancing African electricity security

The Electricity Crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a dire electricity crisis. Over 600 million people—more than 40% of the continent’s population—lack access to electricity, a figure projected to rise to 657 million by 2030 without intervention. This deficit hampers industrialization, healthcare, and education, trapping millions in poverty. South Africa, with its Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is the only country in Africa with operational nuclear power, yet even here, electricity reliability remains a challenge.