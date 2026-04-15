David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Mark D’Agostini's avatar
Mark D’Agostini
2h

Sensible, practical and well spoken perspective on this crucial issue. To me it highlights the vital and urgent need for public education on the subject. In my opinion this is especially needed at the university level where woke professors have for too long polluted the minds of our aspiring scientists, engineers, politicians and others with leftist rhetoric that has rendered them largely ignorant and incapable of doing more than parroting the slogans and talking points they’ve been indoctrinated with. The stakes for our nation and civilization at large are too high to allow this to continue.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

No one ever mentions the 6000 everyday items are also made from Crude Oil.

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