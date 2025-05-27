“Green” and “Net Zero” policymakers mistakenly believe that wind and solar renewable ENERGY will replace fossil fuel ENERGY!

From the 16th to the 19th centuries whale oil was inedible and was used principally for lighting, lubrication and the manufacture of soap, textiles, jute, varnish, explosives and paint. Whales were hunted almost to extinction in the mid 1800’s.

Today, “Green” and “Net Zero” policymakers setting policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called “renewables”, ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything like the more than 6,000 products in our materialistic economy, nor the transportation fuels that supports cars, trucks, ships, construction equipment, and airplanes.