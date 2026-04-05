David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

Take a look at the largest source of refined products going to Cali…India’s massive Jamnagar’s refinery. Over 50% of their oil is sourced in Russia and Iran. Commically, they now say that they use Russian oil for only domestic production. How a refinery buying crudes from various sources and runs them all through a crude unit while differentiating one crude from another is beyond me. California is the USA’s single largest customer of Russian oil and thusly, supporting the Russian side of the Ukrainian war to the tune of $ billions each year. What could go wrong? Gavin and the CA Greens a major supporter of Putin? Whoda thunk?

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
1d

I lived out there for a few years and often visited the Port of LB and drove by the Port of LA. Funny how we don't realize and appreciate what we don't have detailed knowledge of.

I had no idea about thes magnitude of these stats. I knew there were oil fields and refineries but not the consumption numbers.

Newsom is such an idiot. The green energy silliness has always been bad but under his "leadership" its gotten so much worst. Hard to believe he actually thinks he can run the country. 🙄

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