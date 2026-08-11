Russian transportation fuel shortages are caused by Ukraine drone attacks, while California shortages are directly related to political over regulations

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”. He has been featured in the CIO Look Magazine as one of The Most Influential ENERGY LEADERS Shaping the Future of the ENERGY SECTOR.

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Mike Ariza is a US Navy veteran with over twenty years of experience in the refining industry. His refining experience extends from the Chevron Refinery in Richmond California, the Flying J refinery in Bakersfield, and the Valero Refinery in Benicia. Mike held the positions of number one control board Operator at Flying J and Senior Refinery Control Board Supervisor at Valero. He was an instructor of both operator field and control board classes. Among his peers he is often referred to as one of the top ten control board operators in the country.

Co-authored by Ronald Stein, and Mike Ariza

Published August 10, 2026, at America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-coming-fuel-crisis-what-ukraine-and-california-have-in-common/