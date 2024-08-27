Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Rafe Champion

All the states and nations closing coal and natural gas power plants in pursuit of net-zero emissions are approaching a critical point where the lights will start to flicker every night when there is no sunshine, and the wind is low.

The subsidized and mandated wind and solar power are displacing, but not replacing, the continuously uninterruptible generated electricity via fossil fuels. Reliance on UNRELIABLE generated electricity is a fool’s game.

Britain, Germany, South Australia, and California, the fourth largest economy in the world, have passed the critical “tipping point” and they survive by importing power from neighbouring states, and shedding power-intensive industries. Isolated grids like Australia and Texas are seriously at risk.