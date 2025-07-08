Mockup of a small modular nuclear reactor model under development by Westinghouse.

In an increasingly electricity-hungry world, nuclear power stands out as a cornerstone for sustainable economic growth, particularly for developing economies like South Africa. This article explores the economic rationale behind nuclear power adoption for electricity, emphasizing the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies as a catalyst for industrial and economic growth that is a lifeline out of poverty and instability.

Countries with fossil fuels should continue to use electricity available from High-Efficiency Low Emissions (HELE) coal, oil, and gas power sources in conjunction with nuclear power to achieve a balanced output and maximise economic growth. Drawing from detailed economic research performed over decades, we highlight why electricity from nuclear is essential for economic stability, job creation, and global competitiveness.