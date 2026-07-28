David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
35m

These "green" intervenors should be investigated as traitorous saboteurs. Although, since that would require the DOJ actually prosecuting someone, I'm not holding my breath.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4m

The people responsible for this crisis are sick and demented. They have a serious mental illness problem. I hope they burn in hell, and before then, I’m hoping this MASSIVE Anti human flourishing regime of mentally disturbed individuals are held accountable for their actions! A literal crime against humanity.

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