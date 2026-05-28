Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka

Published May 25, 2026, at America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-iran-war-exposes-the-illusions-of-energy-policy/

Introduction

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Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), recently declared in Paris that those who have fought to keep the world dependent on fossil fuels are “inadvertently supercharging the global renewables boom” — citing the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran as evidence.

It is a striking claim. But it deserves careful scrutiny, because it conflates three separate issues: energy security, climate policy, and geopolitical crisis management.

Those who advocate for maintaining fossil fuels are not simply clinging to the past. They understand that coal, oil, and natural gas are not merely energy sources — they are the raw materials upon which modern civilization is built. Steel, cement, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, plastics: none of these can be manufactured without hydrocarbons.

Renewables can generate electricity and partially substitute for some transportation fuels, but they cannot replace hydrocarbons as industrial feedstocks. That distinction is not a detail; it is the foundation of the entire debate.

Energy leaders who advocate for wind and solar rarely explain what no wind turbine or solar panel can ever provide: the transportation fuels and products that civilization depends upon.

Consider what crude oil alone supplies:

• Jet fuel for military and commercial aircraft supports about 30,000 commercial aircraft daily with up to 100,000 flights that take off and land across the globe.

• Diesel fuel for trucks, trains, and construction equipment.

• Gasoline for automobiles.

• Bunker fuel for the roughly 100,000 merchant ships that carry approximately 90% of world trade, and for more than 300 cruise ships worldwide.

• Specialized fuels for space programs conducting scientific research and exploration.

• Feedstocks for fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and synthetic fibers.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on transportation fuels manufactured from crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries. These are not legacy inconveniences to be engineered away. They are the material foundation of modern life — and no amount of electricity from wind or solar can substitute for them.

Coal, crude oil, and natural gas are not merely energy sources — they are the raw materials upon which modern civilization is built. Steel, cement, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, plastics: none of these can be manufactured without hydrocarbons.

Wind turbines and solar panels, i.e., renewables can generate electricity, but they cannot replace hydrocarbons as industrial feedstocks. That distinction is not a detail; it is the foundation of the entire debate.

Energy Security and Decarbonization Are Not the Same Thing

When oil and gas supplies are disrupted by war, the immediate human need is for stable, reliable, and affordable energy — not for a faster transition to intermittent electricity from renewables. Solar panels do not generate power at night. Wind turbines stop when the wind does. In a geopolitical crisis, these are not abstract engineering inconveniences; they are life-and-death vulnerabilities for hospitals, airports, military infrastructure, and food supply chains.

True energy security has always meant diversification — across fuels, across technologies, and across supply chains. Stiell’s framing, that crisis should accelerate a shift toward a single category of energy technology, is precisely the opposite of sound energy security thinking.

Stiell’s claim that renewables are “cheaper” also requires scrutiny. The Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) — the metric most commonly cited by renewable advocates — reflects only the cost of generating electricity from a given facility. It does not account for the full system costs required to integrate intermittent sources into a grid: backup power, battery storage, transmission infrastructure, and demand balancing. When these are included in a Full Cost of Energy (FCOE) assessment, the economic case for renewables weakens considerably.

This problem is particularly acute in developing nations, where grid infrastructure is limited or absent. Deploying renewables in such contexts without accounting for full system costs does not deliver cheap electricity — it delivers unreliable electricity at a hidden premium. If Stiell is serious about electricity affordability for the developing world, he owes them an honest accounting of LCOE versus FCOE.

The China Reality Check

There is a deeper problem with the narrative that developed-nation renewable acceleration will meaningfully address global emissions. China currently emits approximately 11.7 billion tons of CO₂ annually — roughly 31% of the global total. The entire developed world’s reduction efforts, however sincere and costly, are being outpaced by China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power generation.

China has pledged carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak emissions by 2030. Yet in 2023 and 2024, China approved new coal-fired power plants at a record pace. The contradictory gap between China’s stated commitments and its physical infrastructure investments is not a detail — it is the central fact of global climate arithmetic.

No amount of sacrifice by developed-nation citizens or taxpayers can compensate for this arithmetic reality. The question worth asking is why international climate conversation so rarely acknowledges it.

The COP31 Presidency’s Revealing Reality

The irony of the Paris meeting is difficult to ignore. COP31 will be held in Antalya, Turkey, this November — with Turkey holding the presidency. At the same meeting where Stiell called for accelerating the renewables transition, Turkey’s own energy minister confirmed that bringing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant — a Russian-built, Rosatom-operated facility — online in 2026 remains Turkey’s top energy priority.

Turkey is not pursuing energy purity. It is pursuing electricity security through diversification that includes nuclear power. This is entirely rational. But it stands in sharp contrast to the message Turkey is simultaneously delivering to the rest of the world as COP31 president.

What Sound Energy Policy Actually Looks Like

The lesson of the Iran war energy shock is not that renewables should replace fossil fuels faster. It is that over-dependence on any single source — whether Middle Eastern oil or Chinese-manufactured solar panels — creates systemic vulnerability.

A realistic energy policy acknowledges that hydrocarbons will remain essential not only as fuels, but as the feedstock for fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and the renewable energy equipment itself. This is not a counsel of despair. It is a call for intellectual honesty — and for policies built on physical reality rather than political symbolism.

Carbon symbiosis, not carbon elimination, is the framework that matches the complexity of the world we actually live in.

Conclusion

Simon Stiell’s Paris declaration is understandable as a political message ahead of COP31. But energy policy made in the heat of geopolitical crisis, dressed in the language of climate urgency, deserves the same scrutiny we would apply to any other form of crisis opportunism.

The Iran war has reminded the world how fragile energy supply chains can be. The right response is resilience through diversity — not acceleration toward a monoculture of intermittent electricity that cannot, by itself, power the civilization we depend upon, or provide the transportation fuels and products that are the foundation of our economy and way of life.

Please share this information with teachers, students, and friends to encourage Energy Literacy conversations at the family dinner table.

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Ronald Stein, P.E., is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.” He is also the recipient of an unsolicited Tribute to Ronald Stein from Stephen Heins.

Yoshihiro Muronaka, P.E. Jp is a chemical engineer who currently focuses on evaluating net-zero and decarbonization policies, advocating alternative energy concepts such as “carbon symbiosis,” and promoting balanced international energy cooperation.