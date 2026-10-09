Worldwide economies and militaries run on transportation fuels MADE FROM refined crude oil.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”. He has been featured in Fortune Time Magazine as one of The Most Influential Voices Driving Energy Literacy in 2026.

Yoshihiro Muronaka, P.E. Jp is a chemical engineer who currently focuses on evaluating net-zero and decarbonization policies, advocating alternative energy concepts such as “carbon symbiosis,” and promoting balanced international energy cooperation.

Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka

Published October 5, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-refinery-war-and-the-vulnerability-of-modern-society/

Share

The war in Ukraine is revealing something that is easy to overlook in peacetime: modern military power, like modern civilization itself, depends on continuous supplies of usable transportation fuels and other products made from crude oil.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil refineries with long-range drones. In recent weeks, several major Russian refineries have been forced to suspend or reduce operations following drone attacks. On September 20, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Moscow oil refinery, causing fires at its two main crude distillation units. According to industry sources cited by Reuters, the refinery subsequently halted crude processing, and repairs could take several weeks. The facility processed approximately 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024 and produced gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products.