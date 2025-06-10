Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.”

The recent California fires, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had a higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said. Those fires provided a real time sequel of an uglier side of EV’s not discussed in the recently released Larry Elder documentary “Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”, i.e., how to dispose of those old or burned out EV batteries.

After the wildfires ravaged homes in Los Angeles, California, cleanup crews faced a new challenge: Electric car batteries that can explode when damaged as shown on 60 Minutes.



It’s appalling that the policymakers, JUST in wealthy countries, are setting “green” policies that continue to support humanity atrocities and environmental degradation in poorer developing countries that are mining for the exotic minerals and metals to go “green”.