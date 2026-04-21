David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
27m

Who pushes the politicians of Africa on the Green Scam Deal and are there any pro fossil fuel supporters out there

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