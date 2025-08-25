The stock of Danish wind giant Ørsted sustained another big hit on Monday following the Trump Interior Department’s August 22 decision to suspend work at its Revolution Wind project offshore Rhode Island. Ørsted stock was down 17% by mid-morning in trading on the London Exchange on Monday.

The latest financial blow for the company comes just two weeks after Ørsted lost 27% of its value following the announcement of a planned $9.4 billion rights issue stemming from its inability to find a buyer for a major share of its floundering Sunrise Wind project offshore New York. Ørsted blamed that failure of business planning on the usual excuses deployed by it and other big wind developers in recent years: Supply chain disruptions, Biden-era inflation (caused in large part by Biden’s profligate spending on green energy subsidies) and a rapidly shifting subsidy environment in the US under the second Trump presidency.