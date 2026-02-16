Marco Rubio’s speech to the Munich Security Conference set social media on fire over the weekend. The post I put up on X on the subject attracted more views than any post I’ve done on this platform, in fact. The words in the speech really touched a nerve among not just many Americans but Europeans, too.

Share

The reason is obvious: Seeing a public official state the clear, unvarnished truth always strikes a nerve among people who are increasingly desperate for openness and honesty from their leaders. Of course, it helps that Rubio is such a polished and dynamic speaker, just as John F. Kennedy’s and Ronald Reagan’s speeches made so much more of an impact than those of Lyndon Johnson or George HW Bush.

But people instinctively know the truth when they hear it, and Rubio spoke some compelling truths about this rapidly evolving world so many have felt in their bones for quite some time now. Rubio’s plea to the leaders of Europe to defend their native cultures is a great example: It’s a topic I’ve written about at length for years now, since it became obvious a decade ago that the EU and UK were intentionally executing a Great Replacement strategy via mass migration.

It is already possibly too late to save Great Britain from becoming an Islamic nation, and Ireland isn’t far behind. Germany is also trending rapidly in that direction, and the lunatic King of Spain just took a great leap forward in that goal by letting in a flood of half a million and awarding them immediate voting rights in order to rig the country’s next elections. The Great Replacement advocates are now so emboldened they no longer even try to mask what they are doing.