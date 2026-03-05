In comments to a Russian media reporter, Vladimir Putin threatened on Wednesday to cut off all energy exports to Europe in favor of sending it to more reliable and permanent partners in Asia. He says Europe can no longer be considered a “premium buyer” of his country’s natural gas.

This should come as no surprise to anyone. Europe is paying for decades of energy madness—Putin’s latest threat to cut off gas supplies NOW exposes the folly of EU’s anti-fossil fuel crusade. It’s a self-inflicted wound we now see unfolding.

Combine that with the Strait of Hormuz shutdown, Qatar LNG going offline, Saudi refineries and other key Middle East oil and gas infrastructure being hit by Iranian drones, and it could quickly evolve into a full-blown energy crisis across the European landscape.