Big Danish wind developer Orsted has earned a deserved reputation for running an entire enterprise based on incessant demands for constantly rising government subsidies. Sadly, the shameless rent-seeking corporation finds all too many braindead politicians in Europe and the United States willing to facilitate the grift.

Just three weeks ago I ran a story detailing the fact that new Orsted CEO Rasmuss Errboe is obediently following in the footsteps of former CEO Mads Nipper in always posting the same exact answer to any and every difficulty that arises: MORE SUBSIDIES, IF YOU PLEASE.

That story of grift and greed focused in on a piece by Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha reports that Errboe has informed governments in Europe that the continent’s offshore wind industry is a “tough place” for him and his company due to - wait for it now - rising costs, supply chain muckups, and uncertainty over electricity prices, and Europe must do more to support an industry at risk of a "downward spiral.” Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Yes, indeed, the new boss - Errboe - is executing exactly the same one-note strategy employed by the old boss - Nipper.

Today gives us a fresh example of the Orsted grift in action, and this time the politicians eager to refill the subsidy trough at taxpayer expense come from a likely source, the Labour government of the UK.