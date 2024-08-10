UN chief Antonio Guterres has earned a reputation as the loudest, most deranged voice of the climate alarm religion. The rotund little man - who earned a fortune trading in oil before his religious conversion - has made a habit of peppering his speeches in recent years with ludicrous phrases like “global boiling,” “highway to hell,” “climate collapse,” and too many others to count.

In truth, the guy has been a richly entertaining source of material for these Energy Absurdity write-ups, which is why I have to admit to being a tad disappointed when I came across his latest tweet Saturday morning:

I must call out the flood of fossil fuel expansion we are seeing in some of the world’s wealthiest countries. In signing such a surge of new oil and gas licenses, they are signing away our future. Countries must phase-out fossil fuels – fast and fairly.

Well, hell’s belles, where’s the fun in that? That milquetoast bit of blather reads like it was crafted by the senior comms and IR teams at any major fossil fuel company for their CEO to read at a convention. (Sorry, folks, I really do love you all, but you know it’s true.)

I suppose we can’t blame Guterres for feeling a little down in the mouth these days, amid the mounting evidence that his globalist scheme to bankrupt and deindustrialize the western world to China’s benefit continues to crash upon the rocky shores of reality. But dang, it’s like he’s just given up here.

Oh, well, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person, so I suppose I should be happy to see it. Still, I will miss the material.

That is all.