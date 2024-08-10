UN chief Antonio Guterres has earned a reputation as the loudest, most deranged voice of the climate alarm religion. The rotund little man - who earned a fortune trading in oil before his religious conversion - has made a habit of peppering his speeches in recent years with ludicrous phrases like “global boiling,” “highway to hell,” “climate collapse,” and too many others to count.
In truth, the guy has been a richly entertaining source of material for these Energy Absurdity write-ups, which is why I have to admit to being a tad disappointed when I came across his latest tweet Saturday morning:
Text:
I must call out the flood of fossil fuel expansion we are seeing in some of the world’s wealthiest countries.
In signing such a surge of new oil and gas licenses, they are signing away our future.
Countries must phase-out fossil fuels – fast and fairly.
[End]
Well, hell’s belles, where’s the fun in that? That milquetoast bit of blather reads like it was crafted by the senior comms and IR teams at any major fossil fuel company for their CEO to read at a convention. (Sorry, folks, I really do love you all, but you know it’s true.)
I suppose we can’t blame Guterres for feeling a little down in the mouth these days, amid the mounting evidence that his globalist scheme to bankrupt and deindustrialize the western world to China’s benefit continues to crash upon the rocky shores of reality. But dang, it’s like he’s just given up here.
Oh, well, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person, so I suppose I should be happy to see it. Still, I will miss the material.
That is all.
There’s not much left for Guterres to say that can surpass his past bellering - which is about his personal lifestyle he doesn’t want anyone else to achieve! His buddies at the WEF, WHO, IEA, ad nauseum; are learning the same thing - after a mountain of factual data their outrageous BS clains of catastrophism are finally being recognized by the masses as just that - BS.
Those that stil think we can just stop oil are so deranged that mental illness does not fully describe their affliction. Funding from radical leftists groups fuels their activities but there is still a criminal intent in these actions that comes from within the individual.
The uneducated nature of the beliefs of people supporting destruction of our modern standard of living can only be described as truly and totally demonic. But alas, there aren’t enough caves for everyone and I like my teams chances fighting for one - we know which bathroom to use.
We shouldn’t be fooled by the pause of rhetoric from these people. They know they have to get their people elected and have to temper their talk until after elections. But make no mistake; they’ll be back with more wild unsubstantiated claims in early 2025.