Speaking Monday at the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, mocking ‘energy transition’ efforts by the globalist elites, told attendees that “there is more chance of Elvis speaking next than the current plan working!”

He isn’t wrong.

Nasser began his speech by telling the audience made up largely of executives in the oil and gas industry and its contractors that, “We can all feel the winds of history in our industry’s sails again.”

Again, he isn’t wrong.

The winds of change have been blowing for well over a year now in favor of placing national energy security concerns over rank alarmism over mythical climate change dogma. In fact, that shift began to become apparent at the 2023 CERAWeek gathering. Now, with last November’s re-election of Donald Trump to a second presidency and the Energy Dominance agenda he brings with him, the momentum at the industry’s back is starkly obvious.

But that doesn’t mean that the world will or should abandon the expansion of other forms of energy, including intermittent sources like solar power (though wind should be done away with asap).