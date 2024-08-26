The climate alarm propaganda assaults the world in an endless, roaring stream from the former news operation known as the Washington Post these days. That media platform appears to have a small army of individuals dedicated to amplifying the narratives of the Global Church of Climate Change™ on what appears to be an hourly basis now.

Share

Sunday’s feature in the WaPo’s “Climate Solutions” section features a commentary on a study conducted by scientists at the University of California at Davis and the Innovative Genomics Institute that aims to re-jigger the inner workings of cows’ intricate digestive systems by snipping and splicing their DNA.

Hilariously, the main test cow is a 4-week-old calf that appears to be a jersey the scientists named “Sushi,” so someone apparently mistook the poor beast for a fish. Ok, just kidding, but why not name the thing Clarabelle, or if you really must go after a food, Ribeye or Veal Cutlet?

But I digress.