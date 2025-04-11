'Green' energy strikes again as lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Scotland goes up in flames - again.



For the second time in less than a year, the battery recycling operation at the West Byrehill Industrial Estate in North Ayrshire, Scotland, burst into flames on Wednesday, blanketing nearby neighborhoods with toxic smoke and fibers.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent six fire engines and about 40 firefighters to the scene when the alarm was raised shortly after noon on Wednesday.