I’m a little late getting to this one due to being occupied with other matters, but DOE Secretary Chris Wright delivered 3 minutes of remarks at the Tuesday, August 26 meeting of the Trump cabinet that deserve detailing here.

In his remarks, Sec. Wright talks about efforts he and others in the cabinet are making to halt the politically motivated closures of coal and natural gas power plants that were planned by the nutty Biden administration. The plan Trump inherited on Jan. 20 contemplated prematurely shutting down more than 100 GW of reliable, 24/7 baseload generation in the coming 5 years while only allowing 22 GW of new natural gas baseload (ZERO coal) to be built. Wright and others have reversed that policy direction.