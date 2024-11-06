The Telegraph reports today on a weather phenomenon known by the Germans as “dunkelflaute.” This situation is defined as a period when prevailing wind speeds plunge in a given region, resulting in little or no power generation provided by gigantic wind turbines.

It turns out the wind doesn’t always blow, and who could have possibly seen that one coming? Sure, the birds will appreciate the respite, but it turns out that’s a problem for power grids who have become overloaded with vastly too much wind generation capacity thanks to idiotic government policies.

Go figure.