As is the case every year, statements by major players in the global energy space out of the annual CERAWeek conference held in Houston dominated the news last week. Most years, the various speeches, presentations, panel discussions, and sideline interviews held during the event provide a picture of the oil and gas industry’s overarching outlook for the rest of the year to come. This year was no exception, and, despite the Trump agenda calling for an era of "American Energy Dominance," it wasn’t what many had expected.

Share

There is little question that the domestic U.S. industry stands to benefit from the radical shift in policy direction taking place in the federal government today. The past four years of companies both large and small having to try to absorb and comply with a withering flood of new regulatory actions targeting their industry each month are over, now replaced by an agenda to rewrite many of the Biden-era rules and roll back others using the Congressional Review Act and other tools. Gone also will be intentional interminable delays in permitting and cancellations of lease sales mandated by statute as the Trump administration moves to aggressively implement its “American Energy Dominance” agenda.

The Trump Agenda Is Driving Positive Change

President Donald Trump lifted Joe Biden’s ill-considered “pause” in permitting for LNG infrastructure as one of his dozens of Day-One actions. Already, his Department of Energy has issued go-ahead permits to five new LNG export facility projects, including Wednesday’s permit issued to Venture Global to move forward with plans to expand its Cameron LNG facility in South Louisiana.