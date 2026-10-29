Shell released its latest quarterly earnings on Thursday, and one accurate way to describe them is startling. Shell reports third quarter adjusted earnings of a whopping $10.81 billion, almost double the $5.43 billion recorded in Q2 2025. Free cash flow came in at $16.3 billion, with cash flow from operations at $21.0 billion. Net debt dropped to $39.6 billion even after the company closed its $14 billion acquisition of Canada’s ARC Resources in September.

[Note: This story is also published at Forbes.]

The company raised its quarterly stock buyback to $5 billion, making it the second-largest buyback on record according to Reuters. Shell’s shares rose to an all-time high in response.

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For Shell, Refining Is Where The Money Is

As is likely to be the case for all of the fully integrated oil majors when they report their own Q3 earnings, profits from refining are the headline for Shell. The company’s indicative refining margin topped $42 per barrel, which CNBC reports smashed the previous record of $28.04 set in Q2 2022. Reuters adds that margin nearly quadrupled from the same period in 2025. Shell’s products business alone earned $3.75 billion during the quarter.

The underlying drivers here are no mystery, string with the Iran Conflict which, in its ninth month, and has throttled Persian Gulf exports. Brent was trading around $114 in early Thursday trading and strikes on Russian refineries by Ukraine’s military have tightened global supplies of refined products. The world is short of capacity to refine crude into gasoline, jet fuel, and especially diesel, and the market is paying handsomely for every processed barrel.