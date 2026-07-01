The new Shell LNG Outlook 2026 published on June 30 carries a clear message: The world’s current energy realities dictate that reliable energy infrastructure and steady policy matter more than ever. The report’s modeling analysis in the wake of a prolonged disruption of LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz shows how quickly global energy flows can be choked and why the industry cannot afford another decade of policy whiplash and ongoing underinvestment in new supplies.

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Global LNG Shows Resilience in the Face of Crisis

Shell’s outlook indicates that the result of the Middle East crisis – including the major damage suffered at Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan LNG export facilities – for 2026 could be flat or even slightly negative year-over-year LNG trade growth. That outcome would be the first contraction after more than a decade of steady expansion. The resulting spiking prices have left buyers scrambling for spot cargoes, leaving the market to rely on every flexible tool available: U.S. export surges, inter-basin diversions, huge storage draws, and fuel switching.

The system has shown remarkable resilience even under these stresses thanks to the diversity of supply sources and the growing share of term contracts. But resilience is not the same as security. As Shell pointedly states, the Hormuz disruption “highlights need for sustained infrastructure investment and policy stability.” Certainly, in the U.S. and other parts of the world, achieving either or both of these goals has proved challenging, to put it mildly.