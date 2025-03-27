[Note: Interesting commentary here from Michael Shellenberger, posted on X.]

Share

Full Text:

Climate change is an apocalyptic threat, they said. It wasn't — obviously. And now that Trump has exposed the "Inflation Reduction Act" as a grift, and Greta has moved on to Palestine, climate change is fading from view like overpopulation and other past environmental scares.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the United Nations Paris agreement on climate change, unleashed fossil fuel production, cut climate subsidies that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and chosen as his Secretary of Energy an oilman who helped create the fracking revolution. Given that Democrats have spent the last 20 years describing climate change as an “existential threat” and making climate policy their highest priority under Biden, one would expect there to be significant protests and other actions by progressives.