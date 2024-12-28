I’ve written at great length over the past year about example after example of how the electric vehicle industry is failing in the United States and in Europe. But I haven’t written about the same kinds of failures taking place in Canada.

Share

On Thursday, Canada’s Financial Post published a piece detailing how that country’s EV business is failing in every way imaginable.

The story, headlined, “What ails Canada's EV sector? 'Everything, everywhere, all at once,’ describes a heavily-subsidized industry sector made up mostly of companies whose business models are simply not sustainable in the current market environment or indeed in any market environment likely to develop in the future.