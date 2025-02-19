On one hand, you have Tesla, a company built on the back of government subsidies and loan programs that ultimately was able to evolve into a now-profitable company that is able to stand on its own feet without government subsidies.

On the other hand, you have Nikola, just another of a growing number of EV makers who have gone bankrupt despite benefitting from billions of dollars of government assistance programs.

Somewhere, the ghost of Nikola Tesla is wishing all these tech people would quit abusing his name for their own purposes.