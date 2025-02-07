Having blown right through well over $100 million in capital, Houston ‘clean’ hydrogen startup Syzygy said Thursday it will lay off more than half its current staff of 110 employees as a cost cutting measure. Houston Chronicle reporter Erica Greider naturally blames the whole situation on the Trump administration that has been in office for less than 3 weeks, because, well, that’s what we should fully expect from the vile rag that is the Houston Chronicle.

But the reality is that ‘clean’ hydrogen is a fantasy in terms of ever being a viable alternative to fossil fuels at societal scale, and everyone really knows it. But companies like Syzygy have been allowed to pop up and feed at the federal trough in keeping with the dogma of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ despite the transparent reality that they are based on unsound, impractical business models that cannot be sustained without constant injections of new government subsidies.