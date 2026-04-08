[There’s only one big energy story today, so this replaces my “5 Big Energy Stories” piece.]

President Trump announced his agreement to a two-week ceasefire last night based on a 10-point plan proposed by Iran, which Trump referred to as a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” He did not say he accepts all 10 points as a part of a final deal in any way - despite some claims to the contrary - but added that the 2-week ceasefire period would “allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

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He also added a big qualifier, saying that the deal is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Here’s the text of Trump’s statement:

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

[End]

Ok, that’s all fine, with one huge exception: Iran’s 10-point plan includes an array of stipulations the US can never agree to accept.

Those include: