Big shale oil and gas producers SM Energy and Civitas Resources announced on Monday that they will merge in a deal valued at $12.8 billion. The result of the merger is a new shale giant that will continue operations under the SM Energy name.

“This strategic combination creates a leading oil and gas company with enhanced scale, numerous value-adding synergies, and significant free cash flow, driving superior value to stockholders,” SM Energy CEO Herb Vogel said in a release. “Congratulations to the Civitas team on building a leading sustainable energy company in the Permian and DJ basins since its inception in 2021. Their operational excellence and talent are reflected in today’s transaction. Together, we look forward to unlocking stockholder value as a unified organization.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Civitas shareholders will receive 1.45 shares of SM Energy common stock at closing. SM Energy stockholders will own roughly 48% of the combined company at closing, with owners of Civitas shares holding 52% on a fully diluted basis. SM Energy will hold a majority on the new board of directors with six, compared to five who will be named by Civitas. Vogel will remain as CEO of SM Energy, though an already-in-progress succession plan involving current President and Chief Operating Officer Beth McDonald will continue to conclusion.