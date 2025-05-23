In a bold move which expands the purview of the Congressional Review Act, the GOP Senate Majority led by Majority Leader John Thune voted on Wednesday to kill a waiver granted by the Biden EPA to California under the Clean Air Act which would effectively mandate electric vehicles in the state by 2035.

Share

The CRA has not previously been applied to such waivers. Interestingly, the vote became nominally bipartisan when Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin chose to vote with the 51-44 majority.