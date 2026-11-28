Australia’s Parliament gave final approval Friday to a domestic gas reservation scheme that will require LNG exporters to set aside up to 20% of their exports for the domestic market starting in 2028, with Western Australia, which has run its own energy policy for two decades, exempted. The legislation hits Shell, ConocoPhillips, Woodside, and TotalEnergies, among others, deliberately targeting a 10% oversupply of the domestic market to prices down.

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Resources Minister Madeline King says the scheme will create “a permanent buffer between the international gas prices and the Australian domestic market.” East Coast buyers have been signing long-term contracts at about A$12 to A$13 per gigajoule – roughly US$8.45 to US$9.15 per MMBtu - while Western Australia averaged A$7.45, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Naturally, the central planners in the socialist government forgot to properly consult with the producers who actually must drill the wells on the hare-brained scheme. Australian Energy Producers CEO Samantha McCulloch said the “must sell” and 10% oversupply requirements “will destroy investment signals for new gas supply.” McCulloch noted that the government’s own impact analysis “confirms that the scheme could reduce gas production and investment,” and “trigger a decline in LNG exports and associated revenue.” She also points out that domestic natural gas prices are already “low and stable despite soaring international prices.”