I have to admit that I laughed out loud – almost spewing coffee on my keyboard – Friday morning when I read this headline from a competing platform’s energy-related newsletter: “SOLAR DOESN’T USE MUCH FARMLAND: Solar occupies less than 1% of farmland in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.”

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To paraphrase from former President Bill Clinton’s grand jury testimony, that depends on what the meaning of “much” is. Curious about the subject, I decided to research the question, accessing a wealth of public information easily available to anyone, including those in the solar industry. The answer I found might surprise the folks at the Solar Energy Industries Association. Or maybe it wouldn’t, which might explain why they choose to couch the answer in such a misleading way.

The salient question: How many acres make up 1% of U.S. farmlands?

The easily discovered answer: Approximately 8.74 million acres (using the latest 2025 figure of ~874 million acres total), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA’s most recent data:

2025: Total land in farms is 873.95 million acres (down slightly from prior years).

Earlier years were a bit higher (e.g., ~900 million in 2017), but the total has been gradually declining.

Calculation

1% of 873.95 million acres = 8.74 million acres.

Note:

Farmland here generally refers to “land in farms” per USDA definitions (including cropland, pasture, woodland, etc., on farms). Figures can vary slightly by source or definition (e.g., cropland-only vs. all agricultural land), but the ~874 million acre range is the standard benchmark from official USDA reports.

Now, for some context. First, 874 million acres is a bigger amount of land than 8 separate states, including Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Delaware, Hawaii, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Vermont. That seems like “much” land to the average guy on the street, I’d bet.

Next, let’s look at farm and ranch land. The King Ranch in South Texas is arguably the largest and most celebrated big farming and ranching operation in U.S. history. Established in 1854 by pioneering rancher Richard King, the ranch at its peak consisted of 1.2 million acres.