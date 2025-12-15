[Note: I received the inquiry below today from a student at a first-rate prep school based in Manhattan. I sent back the long-ish set of answers to the questions which follows below. I thought it might be of interest to readers here. I’ve redacted names out of respect for the student’s privacy. Enjoy.]

Share

Dear Mr. Blackmon,



I hope this email finds you well.



My name is ******* and I am a current senior at the ****** ** ******* New York. As part of an Earth Sciences course, we are conducting a project analyzing the consequences and benefits of the fracking industry. My group is researching the advantages to industrial fracking, and we thought it would be really interesting to learn from your perspective. Would you be able to answer a couple questions for us on the subject?



1. To what extent has fracking contributed to lower natural gas and electricity prices for U.S. consumers over the past decade?



2. Supporters of fracking often argue that it has created millions of jobs and strengthened local economies. From your perspective, how significant has fracking’s economic impact been at both the national and regional level?



3. Many policymakers describe natural gas as a gateway towards cleaner energy. Do you believe fracking has helped reduce U.S. carbon emissions, and if so, how?



Any input on your part would be greatly appreciated!



Thank you so much and I hope you have a nice day.



Sincerely,

*********************

Hi, ********: Thank you for the inquiry - I’ll answer as best I can. FYI, it would be interesting and helpful for me to know why you directed this inquiry to me specifically, if you don’t mind letting me know.

First, I think it’s important for students to know that there really is no such thing as a “fracking” industry, per se. Hydraulic Fracturing is a well-regulated technological process first deployed in 1947. Since that time, some form of “fracking” has been deployed with an incredibly high safety record in the completion of hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells. It is the most effective way developed thus far for opening tight, non-porous rock in target underground formations to enable oil and natural gas to flow into drill pipe and up to the surface.

The term “fracking” was originated somewhere around 2006-07 by environmental groups like the Sierra Club and Food and Water Watch as a means of attacking the then-nascent shale natural gas industry because the gas was perceived as a threat to the advancement of wind and solar generation. We now know that much of that effort was funded by the Russian government, which viewed shale gas as an eventual competitor for providing gas to Europe.

The term “fracking” was intentionally borrowed from the remake of the TV show “Battlestar Galactica,” which was popular at the time. Characters on that show used the word “frak” as a substitute for the real F word. As things turned out, this was a really smart tactic by the environmental groups, who succeeded in turning a safe and well-regulated technology into a cussword among the American and international public.

Ok, now that I’ve gotten that background out of my system, here are some answers to the questions:

Question 1: To what extent has fracking contributed to lower natural gas and electricity prices for U.S. consumers over the past decade?

Answer: This one is very hard to answer since, were it not for shale natural gas, the U.S. would have been forced to resort to one or both of these alternative strategies to meet its rising power needs:

import massive, hugely expensive volumes of LNG from other countries at a price several times the domestic index price for gas, or

Allow a massive expansion of the domestic fleet of coal-fired power plants.

It is a simple fact that “fracking” was the single most important factor that enabled the Shale Revolution. No fracking, no shale gas, no ability to retire all the coal plants the country has been able to retire over the last 20 years.

So, this leaves two potential answers to the question above:

If the country had chosen to import massive quantities of LNG, then electricity prices would be orders of magnitude higher than we enjoy today. The price Europe currently pays for U.S. LNG is 3-5 times the U.S. domestic price for gas. In 2022-23, Europe’s price was far higher than that level - it has come down since 2023.

If the country had chosen to massively expand its fleet of coal plants, utility rates would likely be lower than they are today since coal has historically been the cheapest fuel available to provide baseload power generation. But the cost in higher emissions and health issues deriving from them would be far higher than we endure today.

It would have been a tough choice.

Question 2. Supporters of fracking often argue that it has created millions of jobs and strengthened local economies. From your perspective, how significant has fracking’s economic impact been at both the national and regional level?

In order to really understand the magnitude of the economic impact shale oil and gas have created for the U.S. economy, you really need to think back to the economic collapse of September, 2008, the advent of what we now call The Great Recession.

That very month also happens to be the month in which U.S. oil production reached its lowest level in modern times, with just 3.78 million barrels of oil per day nationwide.

The very next month happens to be the month in which either Petrohawk or EOG Resources completed the first successful oil well in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas (both companies claim the prize on that one and I’m not sure which is right). That event set off the most massive drilling boom America has seen since World War II.

For the next five years, the duration of the Great Recession, the domestic oil and gas industry was literally the lone true growth industry in the United States. I’ve had pretty smart economists tell me that, without that drilling boom, the economy might well have devolved into a true economic depression.

How do we measure the impact of a single industry potentially having served as the economic bulwark which prevented a depression? I’m not smart enough to do that, but it has to be pretty significant.

Second, it is vital to understand that the U.S. industry had raised overall U.S. production of oil to 13.8 million barrels per day in October 2025, an increase of 10 million barrels per day in just 17 years. By comparison, Saudi Arabia’s total production in the same month was roughly 9.3 million barrels per day (all of these numbers can be found at the website of the U.S. Energy Administration (EIA.gov)). So, thanks to “fracking,” the U.S. industry has added the equivalent of another Saudi Arabia in 17 years.

I’m sure smart economists could measure the impact of all that, but again, it is beyond my expertise.

Obviously, the impacts from the industry have been much more significant to places like Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania than to other states in the country. My home state of Texas has been in a near constant boom time since 2010, when the drilling boom truly kicked in in earnest, an unprecedented duration of economic expansion for this state.

But the boom and bust, cyclical nature of the industry also undeniably creates hardships for many families, especially in homes where the bread winner is an unskilled worker in the oil fields. The industry has experienced three major busts during this century, and is undergoing another round of sizable layoffs and cost cutting right now due to the falling price of oil. I was fortunate to work in the industry for more than 40 years without ever being laid off myself, but I am certainly an exception to the rule.

Question 3: Many policymakers describe natural gas as a gateway towards cleaner energy. Do you believe fracking has helped reduce U.S. carbon emissions, and if so, how?

Second answer first: There is no question that the ability to displace hundreds of coal-fired power plants with natural gas plants has been the main enabler of the United States’s ability to cut its overall carbon emissions to levels unseen since around 1990 over the last 15-20 years. It is not arguable, and few even try to do that anymore.

Is gas just a bridge fuel to the aspirational green energy future? That remains to be seen. Certainly, the current “energy transition” to wind and solar has come up a miserable failure, and many countries are running out of the money to keep subsidizing the proposed alternatives. Despite having spent trillions of dollars on subsidies for wind and solar in this century, the world still obtains roughly 80% of its primary energy from fossil fuels. That’s essentially the same percentage fossil fuels provided 30 years ago. Obviously, this particular plan for a transition is not at all sustainable.

I do believe mankind will eventually find a way to get to that green energy future, but it will take a long time beyond the year 2050 and development of a different set of truly viable, scalable alternatives to get there.

I truly hope these attempted answers are helpful, and that none of my answers seem terse or dismissive to you. I tend to express myself fairly bluntly and know it can seem that way to others even when I do not intend it, as is the case now.

I find it very encouraging - an honor, really - whenever students and educators reach out to pose questions like these to me and others in my field. I believe getting to a brighter future for our national and global society requires a more complete understanding of all of the complexities related to topics like this one, not just those which fit into a certain preferred narrative. Because finding real alternatives to the fossil fuel-based energy system which has dominated for more than 4 centuries now (factoring in coal’s dominance prior to the advent of oil) requires real understanding about why it has been so dominant for so long, and why it is likely to remain so for some time to come.

I wish you and your fellow students the best of luck, and hope you all have a happy holiday season!

If there is any way I can be helpful, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

David Backmon