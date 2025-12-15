David Blackmon's Energy Additions

If there is a transition to "greener" form of primary power generation, it seems unlikely that we will stop burning fuel. Whether natural or synthetically produced, methane is likely one of the best chemical energy storage substances available. Similarly, something akin to synthetic or biogenic kerosene or diesel provides even greater energy density with better handling techniques.

"Greener" is today mostly centered around the unscientific belief that CO2 from fuel combustion is a bad thing, when in fact photosynthesis of green plants depends on it.

We still burn wood. The transition will take a little while. It will be green long before it is done.

Your summary response is perfect. I'd be interested in the answer if your correspondent replies to your question about how you were selected.

Solid questions about Fracking, but before the students beat up on oil, like Governor Newsom in California, they should identify the REPLACEMENT for oil.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

The demand by humanity continues for the more than 6,000 products that rely on petrochemicals every day, many of which are essential to health, safety, transportation mobility, agriculture, and national defense. Voters deserve to know the plan for what the replacement will be for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, to maintain the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society.

