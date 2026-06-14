David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
7h

There are no gas lines.

I don't see people trading in their pickups and SUVs for econo-boxes and EVs.

Mobility is a fundamental requirement for modern living. Gas is a cheap price to pay.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8h

I always end the discussion early by telling those complaining Trump has done nothing for the working man to just quit buying gasoline and get a job where you have to show up daily and work. That really drops their jaw. Unable to remember and compare numbers most of them are just ideological idiots and suffer other mental psychoses. They will leave the area when you tell them they are mentally ill.

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