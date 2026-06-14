Americans have seen wild swings in gas prices over the past quarter-century. While nominal prices almost always are cited in our useless propaganda media, adjusting for inflation reveals a clearer picture of the real burden at the pump. Working with X’s AI tool SuperGrok, I took the time to put together the following analysis and post it in an X thread this morning.

Share

For those who really understand what’s happened with energy and gasoline prices in this century, the results will not be at all surprising.

And here…we…go!

Annual Average Regular Gasoline Prices (per gallon): Nominal prices (as originally published by World of Statistics - @stats_feed on X - derived from official EIA data.

Now, let’s look at the average Prices per year, adjusted for inflation:

Finally, here are the average real (inflation-adjusted) prices during each U.S. presidency in the 21st century:

Summary: The Numbers Don’t lie.

When viewed through the lens of inflation, the data shows that Americans enjoyed the lowest inflation-adjusted gasoline prices at the pump during both Trump presidencies .

Real prices averaged $3.16 during Trump’s first term (2017–2020) and stood at $3.10 in 2025 during the early part of his second term - the lowest in the entire 21st-century series.

By contrast, drivers faced the highest real prices during the Obama administratio n ($4.17 average, with peaks above $5.00 in 2011–2012) and elevated costs again under Biden ($3.76 average in real terms), putting the lie to claims by TDS afflicted Trump critics.

Early 2000s prices under Bush look cheap in raw dollars but were far closer to today’s levels once adjusted.

Overall, inflation adjustment tempers the narrative of ever-rising prices and highlights how purchasing power at the gas pump has varied significantly across administrations.

Data sources: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for nominal prices; Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) CPI-U for inflation adjustment.



Now, go forth and have some fun with the TDS-afflicted among you.

That is all.