I’ve come across a pair of 5-minute videos that I want to share with subscribers here. The first is an update on the whole offshore wind killing whales issue, and the second shows what life will be like in 2035 if the global church of climate alarm™ has its way with humanity.

Readers here will remember the wonderful Meghan Lapp, the spokesperson for Seafreeze Ltd. and the northeastern commercial fishing industry who I interviewed several time on my now-defunct podcast, The Energy Question.

Meghan did a full segment on Fox Business last Friday to provide an update on the controversy surrounding Biden’s offshore wind boondoggle, and was her usual compelling self.

Next up is another 5-minute video posted on X today by the Alliance for Consumers which does a fantastic job of projecting what all our lives will look like in 2035 if we don’t bring some sanity back to the debate over energy and climate policy.

Watch:

That is all.