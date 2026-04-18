I am pressed for time this morning, so this will be brief.

By now, readers are aware that Iran’s IRGC defied its civilian leaders overnight and re-closed the Strait of Hormuz. This is a direct result of the fact that Iran is not governed by a single civilian authority like most nations. Instead, it is ruled by a three-tiered arrangement:

Share

- The ayatollah, who may or may not even be among the living right now

- The civilian government which holds office under the pretense of rigged elections

- The IRGC military arm, which often defies the civilian authorities and is run by irrational ideologues.

I put up an X post detailing key points to understand about all this:

Full text:

Iran is not governed by a single, unified authority like most nations. It is obvious the civilian government does not have control over the IRGC, and the uncertain status of the ayatollah only makes doing any deal with Iran harder still. President Trump no doubt did receive the civilian government’s agreement to fully reopen the Strait, but the IRGC didn’t get the message, or simply disagreed.



The IRGC is filled by irrational hard liners who cannot be trusted to comply with any deal that is ultimately made.



Trump understands this, which is why he has concentrated so much U.S. firepower in the region in recent weeks.



The blockade has been extremely effective thanks to the dedication and operational excellence of the United States Navy.



Maintaining it is a crucial tool for forcing Iran’s civilian leaders to the bargaining table.



Unfortunately, as we saw overnight Saturday, convincing the IRGC to comply with their government’s goals may require the application of other, more forceful tools.



Bottom line: Any deal made with Iran’s civilian government will almost certainly have to be reinforced by strong military action to further destroy the IRGC.

[End]

That is all.