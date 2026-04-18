David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
4h

The closure of the Hormuz strait, restricting the supply of crude oil was a WAKEUP call to the World, as that raw crude oil gets manufactured by refineries into usable products and transportation fuels to support the 8 billion on this planet.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

The world has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that unreliable green electricity from Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
3h

I'll bet the Iranian people are hoping and praying that we finish the job on the IRGC.

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