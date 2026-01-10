Some notes about Friday’s White House meeting between Trump and some of his senior officials and oil company CEOs.

First, here’s a list of the companies in attendance as far as I was able to tell from the televised part of the meeting:

ExxonMobil

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Shell

Marathon Petroleum (Refiner)

Halliburton

Trafigura (Infrastructure Company)

Armstrong Oil & Gas (Independent International Wildcatter)

Continental Oil & Gas (Harold Hamm)

HilCorp (Huge US independent, operator of more US wells than any other company)

Ross Perot, Jr (Chairman at Perot Companies)

Aspect Energy (Independent International Wildcatter)

Tallgrass Energy (Independent International Wildcatter)

Repsol - Spanish major headquartered in Madrid with extensive production/infrastructure holdings across South America

Vitol - Big Dutch infrastructure and logistics company with extensive international holdings

Eni - Italian Major with operations around the world

Brian Sheffield (Managing Partner at Formentera Partners (private equity company) and longtime oil man in the Permian Basin.)



Some are making a big deal that BP wasn’t there. This did not surprise me at all given that BP has a brand new CEO and I don’t believe BP will exist as a company by the end of 2026. It will either be broken into parts and sold piecemeal to the highest bigger or finally, at long last, merged with Shell. I believe the latter is the most likely final outcome for the struggling major which has never really recovered from the financial fallout of the Macondo disaster.

Some are making a big deal about Exxon CEO Darren Wood’s claim that Venezuela’s oil sector is “uninvestable” for his company “under current conditions,” and that many changes and guarantees must be put into place before Exxon can consider getting back into the country.

My take on what this means:

Mainly, it means that Trump was not the only skilled negotiator in that room on Friday.

Trump and these companies are not allies in this proposed venture - they are counterparties to a negotiation.

Every negotiation begins with the counterparties staking out their initial positions, and that’s what Woods was doing here. And guess what? Woods is 100% right that “under current conditions” Venezuela is not investable for the big major oil companies which function under strict terms of engagement dictated by their boards of directors and their major investors.

Does that mean Exxon is out? Of course not. It means that Trump and his team will need to step up with major, long-term security guarantees, commitment to streamlined permitting and regulatory conditions, and more favorable financial terms than the Venezuelan government currently offers.

On that final point, take a look at who’s coming to the US next Tuesday to meet with Trump and these same companies:

Don’t you think the purpose of that meeting will be to have Delcy directly address the concerns raised in Friday’s meeting by Woods and some of the other CEOs? Obviously, that’s the case.

Some are also making a big deal over the fact that all those wildcatters and independents were in the room with Big Oil.

Again, this was no surprise to me. As Trump said in the meeting, if the Big Oil guys end up not wanting to take the risk in Venezuela, his and Chris Wright’s phones have been ringing off the hook this week with calls from these independents with vast experience operating in many parts of the world just as unstable as Venezuela looking to get in on this deal.

This is no criticism of Exxon or ConocoPhillips or any of the other majors: They simply operate under a different set of rules and tend to be more risk averse than these wildcatters and companies like HilCorp.

The presence in the room of Jeff Hildebrand, CEO and founder of HilCorp no doubt provided great comfort to both Trump and Chris Wright. HilCorp’s main business in the US is to take over mature fields which haven’t been properly maintained by their operators. HilCorp specializes in revitalizing those fields by repairing and modernizing the infrastructure, and performing workovers on the wells to restore them to higher production levels.

This is exactly what the initial phase of revitalization of Venezuela’s oil fields will have to look like. No US company is better equipped to lead that phase than HilCorp.

So, while the know-nothings in the legacy media derides Friday’s meeting as some sort of disappointment and even a failure, subscribers here at Energy Additions now know the rest of the story.

The real story, in fact, is that the meeting went pretty much exactly as I expected it to go, and I’m betting Chris Wright views it as a successful start to the Venezuela project.

That is all.