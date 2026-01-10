David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
4h

A lot to fix in Venezuela after Two Decades of Socialism Destroyed Venezuela

During the 1950s, oil-laden Venezuela was the second-largest producer of crude oil and the fourth-richest nation in the world as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

Advertisement

From 1960 to 2000, Venezuela remained a stalwart supplier of oil, averaging nearly three million barrels of production per day. During this period, Venezuela’s GDP per capita steadily increased, as did its population.

Sadly, this all came to a crashing halt when President Hugo Chavez came to power in the late 1990s. In 2007, Chavez nationalized the oil industry.

Unsurprisingly, in the two decades since, the Venezuelan economy has crumbled, oil production has plummeted, poverty has surged, inequality has skyrocketed, and millions have fled the once-wealthy nation.

After two decades of socialism, Venezuela is currently the poorest nation in South America.

As of today, more than 90 percent of Venezuelans live in poverty. Nearly 70 percent are stuck in extreme poverty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Joseph Leo's avatar
Joseph Leo
6h

Great summary, David. I agree that the independents will be the trailblazers as since their regulatory conception as a foil to the Big Oil “monopoly” taking on the riskier locations has always been their niche

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture