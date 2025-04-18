Just some quick odds and ends here that I haven’t been able to get to this week…

First, subscriber Rod Guice is actively involved in the California effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and posted the comment below in response to an article I posted slamming the onshore wind industry for decimating the nation’s Golden Eagle population:

David, since California has many wind turbine farms in Kern County, I am using this venue to make you aware that there is a new effort in California to Recall Governor Newsom. The leading proponent of the Recall is actor/director Mel Gibson. We have a unique opportunity to Recall him now because the voting demographic is changing in California: According to the Hill, 3/10/25, Newsom's disapproval rating is 49%, his approval rating is only 27%, and there is no other campaign noise at the time to interfere with getting the word out. If we can get 1.3 Million approved signatures on the Recall Petition by 9/4/2025 (and I hear there are about 17,000 volunteers) the Recall Election can be held late this Fall- If successful we will send messages to the California Legislature that Voters want to change the course of California, and to the United States that if we can Recall Newsom he is not a good Candidate for POTUS. I started getting Petition Signatures this week and I'm up to 64 now (signatures, not age- LOL). Anyway, here we go.... We want this guy to stop hurting California and the US. Please check us out at the Recall website: https://savingcalifornia.vote/

[End]

I am personally skeptical that enough Californians with functioning brain cavities exist to render this admirable effort successful, but wanted to support Rod’s efforts here.

Best of luck!