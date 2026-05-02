I have a granddaughter’s volleball tourney to take in today, so I’ll have to make this quick. Here are a few posts I’ve made on X via my @EnergyAbsurdity account:

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BloombergNEF just dropped a reality check on AI's power needs: Gas and coal will fuel most new generation for data centers through 2035.



No green fairy dust here, just hard numbers on incremental generation required. CCGT and coal dominate the stacked bars, renewables and nuclear barely move the needle.



AI will run on natural gas and coal for the foreseeable future.



But here’s where the rubber meets the (slow-moving) regulatory road:



Where do all the CCGTs come from?



•Major manufacturers (GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi) are booked solid with 4–5+ year backlogs. GE alone is at ~100 GW and growing; new orders are already slipping into 2029–2030.



•Data-center hyperscalers are paying non-refundable deposits years in advance just to hold a slot. Supply chain can’t scale fast enough.



Where does all that new coal generation come from?



•U.S. permitting and EPA rules have made new coal plants virtually impossible for over a decade.



•Strict emissions standards, carbon-capture mandates that don’t exist at scale, endless lawsuits, and local opposition = de facto moratorium. Retirements continue while new builds are DOA.



Can the U.S. compete with China in the AI race without a sea change in permitting & policy?



•China added the equivalent of the entire U.S. power grid in just four years, including massive new coal and gas capacity with lightning-fast approvals.



•Beijing’s “AI-Energy” strategy treats power as national security. America’s grid is aging, interconnection queues are years long, and bureaucracy is the real bottleneck.



•Without radical permitting reform, China is structurally positioned to pull ahead on the energy foundation that powers AI compute.



The BNEF chart doesn’t lie. The question is whether U.S. policy will let us actually build what the chart demands.



As always, Energy reality trumps green rhetoric. AI supremacy depends on it.

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Think of all the arable farmlands the U.S. has removed from the food system this century at the altar of "green" energy:



- Millions of acres lost to ethanol, an unneeded fuel which provides zero environmental benefit

- Millions of acres lost to Big Wind, which are lost forever due to gigantic foundations which will be left in the ground

- Millions of acres lost to solar arrays



Green energy isn't "green" at all. It's an environmental catastrophe.



It's also about to become a human catastrophe as the fertilizer crises grows and spreads across the world.



Think about it.

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Finally, there’s this in response to a post by API. Great talking points for those who believe everything’s bigger in Texas, especially in terms of oil and gas production:

That is all.

Have a great Saturday!