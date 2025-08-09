The long-running climate lawfare campaign targeting “big oil” suffered another major blow in South Carolina on Wednesday when State Judge Roger Young dismissed a case brought by city of Charleston against Chevron, Colonial Pipeline, ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and an array of additional oil companies whose deep pockets city officials and their trial lawyers – led by the Sher Edling firm out of San Francisco - had hoped to plumb.

Judge Young granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss without wasting time and money on a trial, ruling that the city had no authority to pursue the specious claims of ill-defined harm caused by worldwide carbon emissions from the use of oil and gas. “Plaintiff does not (and cannot) predicate its claims under South Carolina law on Defendants’ allegedly wrongful conduct only in South Carolina, since this State accounts for a negligible share of the global emissions that Plaintiff alleges have caused its damages,” Young wrote in his decision, which adds to a growing list of similar rulings made by judges in at least nine other cases around the country.