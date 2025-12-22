David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Jim Sauble
6h

Each bullet point highlighted on the SPEED Act is as obvious as it gets.

If you want energy in abundance, you don't put up speed bumps twice the height of your derricks.

There's reasonable caution, and then there's playing stupid, for decades.

Primarily only technological advances that allowed current production levels.

ProfessorTom
7h

While hope is not a valid strategy, it’s all I can do with this article: I hope the Senate passes the bill without adding pork and gets the bill to President Trump’s desk so it can be signed before the new year. I then hope that projects get approved early in 2026 so that by the time the weather warms up, there will be plenty of high paying jobs in energy which in turn will fuel the economy as a whole, thus reversing the disastrous past few years, especially in IT.

