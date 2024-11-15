Climate scolds love to claim that food production accounts for something around 20% of global human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. They love to also claim that the burping and farting of cows and other ranching livestock accounts for a big portion of global emissions of methane, which they claim is, along with CO2, an extinction level threat to the very planet on which we live.

That’s the dogma of the climate alarm agenda - or at least a sliver of what has become a sprawling quasi-bible filled with such dogma. Given that, one would expect the attendees at this year’s COP29 climate conference, being tithing members of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ would all queue up to the vegan/vegetarian stand outside the confab’s meeting halls.

Welp, as you can see from the video below, any such expectation would be not just wrong, but the 100%, diametric opposite of the true situation.

Truly, friends, there is no more lonely job on earth than staffing the vegan/vegetarian bar at the COP29 festival of climate alarm dogma.

It turns out the attendees at COP29 are every bit the ravenous meat eaters as the average Halliburton oilfield crews that crowd into the bar-b-que joints in places like Midland, Cotulla, and Karnes City, Texas each day for lunch.

Is this just one more example of the rank hypocrisy practiced by the climate alarm faithful? Sure, but it’s also human nature. Humans are, after all, animals made for consuming meat and who lack the digestive structure of other animals who subsist on grasses, grains, and vegetables.

Thus, while I shy away from referring to the faithful of this global religious cult as being exactly human, this video does seem to provide pretty compelling evidence, doesn’t it?

